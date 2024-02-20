Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.52 and last traded at $99.30. 184,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 358,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.