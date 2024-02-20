JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Stock Position Increased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 598,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,737,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,201 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 637.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,974 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 256,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,009. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

