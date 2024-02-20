JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target to $12.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE:EC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,506. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

