JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.47) to GBX 4,100 ($51.62) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.17) to GBX 3,300 ($41.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Relx Trading Up 0.3 %

Relx Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 3,412 ($42.96) on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,414 ($30.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,430 ($43.19). The company has a market capitalization of £64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,749.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,942.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,153.85%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

