JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,660

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,378 ($29.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,496.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,392.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.23, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,862 ($36.04).

Get BHP Group alerts:

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.