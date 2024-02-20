JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,660

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,378 ($29.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,496.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,392.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.23, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,862 ($36.04).
About BHP Group
