JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

