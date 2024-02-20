JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRKGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 81,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,004. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,418 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.