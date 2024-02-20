JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target to $11.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 81,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,004. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,418 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

