JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).

SHEL stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,503.50 ($31.52). 12,294,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,192,946. The stock has a market cap of £161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,489.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,535.07.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

