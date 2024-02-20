JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
