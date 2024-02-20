JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($6.17) to GBX 525 ($6.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.95).
In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($473.91). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,179.05). Insiders bought a total of 10,167 shares of company stock worth $4,777,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
