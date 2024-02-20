K2 Principal Fund L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.42. 327,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,107. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.