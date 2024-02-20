K2 Principal Fund L.P. Decreases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,038.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,038.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,701 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,149. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

