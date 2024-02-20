K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 723,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 574,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

