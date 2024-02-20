K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vermilion Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VET

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.