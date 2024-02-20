K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLGY. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY remained flat at $11.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.