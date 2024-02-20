K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $198,000 Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,442,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 313,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Up 0.2 %

MCAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

