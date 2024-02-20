K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM stock remained flat at $10.65 on Tuesday. 6,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,109. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

