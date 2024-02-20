K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Position in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Solitario Resources worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solitario Resources by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solitario Resources by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

XPL traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

About Solitario Resources

(Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.