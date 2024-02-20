Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $854.25 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $854.25 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

