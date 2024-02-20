KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,635 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

