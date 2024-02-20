Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Position Increased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.49% of Kelly Services worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.6 %

KELYA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $816.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

