Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KW opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,863,000 after purchasing an additional 497,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

