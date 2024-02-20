KeyCorp Boosts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $362.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $362.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $326.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.