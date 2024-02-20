Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Laurentian downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.14.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.