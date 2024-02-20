Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading Up 3.8%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 41,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 113,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

KE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

