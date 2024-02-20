Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,220 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 2,402,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,195,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.