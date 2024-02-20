Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.5%.

Kinetik stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. Kinetik has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.76.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

