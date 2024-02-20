Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $265,327,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

