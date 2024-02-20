Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.22. 50,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

