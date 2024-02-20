Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $600.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.57.

KNSL stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.09. 33,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,610. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

