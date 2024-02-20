Komodo (KMD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $39.99 million and $2.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

