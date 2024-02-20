Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) vs. China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Head to Head Contrast

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Sunergy and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kopin $47.40 million 6.47 -$19.33 million ($0.19) -14.11

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Kopin -44.13% -56.61% -36.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Sunergy and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Volatility and Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats China Sunergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

