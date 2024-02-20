Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 638,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,800,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $452,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

