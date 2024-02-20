Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.01

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 18323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Kyverna Therapeutics

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

