Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 298.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $25.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $900.09. 297,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,430. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,912 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

