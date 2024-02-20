Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lifted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $33.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $892.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $807.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

