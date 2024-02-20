Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,759 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 2.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

LAMR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 179,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,850. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

