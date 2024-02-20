LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

TREE opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.16. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

