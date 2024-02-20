Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.60. Leslie’s shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 96,559 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3,071.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.