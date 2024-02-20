LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.94, but opened at $115.09. LGI Homes shares last traded at $115.99, with a volume of 47,946 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

