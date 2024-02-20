Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is Cowen Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 165.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.9% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after purchasing an additional 486,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,370,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 106,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,762. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

