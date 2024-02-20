Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) & Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Financial Contrast

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) and Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Cogeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -54.08% -19.26% -9.39% Cogeco N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Cogeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $7.49 billion 1.00 -$4.05 billion ($9.38) -2.02 Cogeco N/A N/A N/A $4.24 10.09

This table compares Liberty Global and Cogeco's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cogeco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and Cogeco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cogeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Global presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Cogeco.

Summary

Cogeco beats Liberty Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company also provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 4, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States. The company also provides advanced network connectivity services, such as dedicated fibre, session initiation protocol, primary rate interface, trunking solutions, and hosted private branch exchange solutions, as well as managed business Wi-Fi. In addition, it owns and operates 21 radio stations with complementary radio formats and coverage serving a range of audiences primarily across the province of Québec; and Cogeco News, a news agency. It serves primary service units, including Internet, video, and telephony service customers. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Cogeco Inc. is a subsidiary of Gestion Audem Inc.

