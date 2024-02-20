Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 233,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,068. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

