Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $280.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $252.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.