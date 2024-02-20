Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 410.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Lindsay worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $121.95. 22,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

