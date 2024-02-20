Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1,057.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,552,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,528,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00629131 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $237.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

