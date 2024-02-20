Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1,057.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,552,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,528,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00629131 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $237.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.