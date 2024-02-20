Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 661,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,613,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAAC shares. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $22,366,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

