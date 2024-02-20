Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.13. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,136,404 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

