Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

LBPH opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $507.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.32. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

