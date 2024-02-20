Longbow Finance SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Longbow Finance SA boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 245,507 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.5% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 39,784,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,516,910. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.