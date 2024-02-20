Longbow Finance SA Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Longbow Finance SA cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

